ATR 42-600 assembly line.
STOCKHOLM—ATR is testing the market with a short takeoff and landing (STOL) version of the ATR 42-600 turboprop that could reach small airfields in mountains, fjords and islands. The new variant would expand the 50-seater’s capability as a pathfinder used to open new routes. CEO Christian Scherer suggested that destinations may include remote locations with 2,600-ft. runways that currently only are served by much smaller aircraft—if any. In Indonesia, for example, a STOL ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "ATR Studying 42-600 STOL Variant".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.