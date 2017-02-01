STOCKHOLM—ATR is testing the market with a short takeoff and landing (STOL) version of the ATR 42-600 turboprop that could reach small airfields in mountains, fjords and islands. The new variant would expand the 50-seater’s capability as a pathfinder used to open new routes. CEO Christian Scherer suggested that destinations may include remote locations with 2,600-ft. runways that currently only are served by much smaller aircraft—if any. In Indonesia, for example, a STOL ...