Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings will operate a second Boeing 747-400 freighter for Japan’s Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) beginning Sept. 1, the two companies said Aug. 22. Atlas Air initiated its relationship with the cargo carrier last December, launching flights for NCA in January. The two companies indicated that additional aircraft may be added to their agreement in the future. As with the first 747-400F, the additional freighter will fly transpacific routes connecting Asia and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Atlas Air Expands Transpacific Flying For NCA".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.