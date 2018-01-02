Wreckage at the crash site of Turkish Airlines Flight 6491 in May 2017.
WASHINGTON—2017 saw 10 fatal accidents involving commercial airliners, resulting in the deaths 44 aircraft occupants and 35 people on the ground—the lowest number of fatal accidents and fatalities on record, according to the Aviation Safety Network (ASN). The ASN recorded five accidents involving cargo flights and five passenger flights. It estimates there was one fatal passenger flight accident per 7.36 million flights. The Netherlands-based ASN, which is affiliated with the ...
