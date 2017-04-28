ANA's first Airbus A320neo.
All Nippon Airways Holdings (ANA) has set an ambitious medium-term profit growth target, which will be supported by its fleet-expansion plans. The carrier is aiming to increase its annual operating profit to ¥200 billion ($1.8 billion) by the end of its 2020 fiscal year which runs through March 31. This represents a significant jump from the ¥145.5 billion operating profit in fiscal 2016. The estimates are included in ANA’s latest update of its mid-term management ...
