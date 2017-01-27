A slight decline in revenue was not enough to prevent All Nippon Airways (ANA) Holdings from boosting its net profit for the nine months through Dec. 31. ANA’s operating revenue dropped by 2.7% to ¥1.3 trillion ($11.3 billion) for this period, which represents the first three quarters of the airline’s fiscal year. However, operating costs declined by 4.1%, offsetting the revenue loss. The company’s net profit for the nine months was up by 18% to ¥86.5 billion. The ...