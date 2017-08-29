LAS VEGAS—American Airlines is responding to transatlantic LCCs with an unbundled “basic economy” product, an executive for the carrier told Aviation Daily in an interview ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "American: Transatlantic LCCs Have ‘Material’ Effect On Fares".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.