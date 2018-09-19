American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said customers may no longer be able to change their nonrefundable tickets if Congress passes a provision in the U.S. Senate’s bill to reauthorize the FAA that would regulate how airlines charge the fees, calling the proposal “really bad for consumers.” “That nonrefundable ticket is of value to us,” Parker told a group of reporters on Sept. 18, 2018 after speaking to a business group in Irving, Texas. “We knew ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "American’s Parker: Proposal To Regulate Change Fees Is ‘Bad’ ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.