WASHINGTON—American Airlines CEO Doug Parker voiced approval of the U.S. government’s January agreement with Qatar to release audited financial statements for the country’s flag carrier, Qatar Airways, within a year. “Transparency always helps. With transparency will come a better understanding of the average subsidies they receive,” Parker said at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Aviation Summit here. “The bigger part is the announcement by ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Americanâ€™s Parker Has â€˜High Hopesâ€™ For U.S.-UAE Deal".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.