Falling domestic yields and several one-time items will hit American Airlines' bottom line in the second quarter, the carrier revealed July 11. The airline, updating investors ahead of its second-quarter earnings release on July 26, said total RASM will up 1-3% year-over-year (YOY), rather than 1.5-3.5%, per its April guidance. “This change from previous guidance is due to lower than anticipated domestic yields,” American said. Elsewhere, the crew-scheduling ...
