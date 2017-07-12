American Airlines reported strong June unit revenues, fueled by growth in its domestic U.S., Latin American and Caribbean networks. The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier said total revenue per available seat-mile (TRASM) was up 5–6% in June compared with the previous year, and higher than its guidance of 3.5–5.5%. Additionally, American said its second-quarter pretax margin guidance is now 13–14%, compared with previous guidance of 12–14%. American continued ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "American Reports Higher June Unit Revenues".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.