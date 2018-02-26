American Airlines and Qantas are hoping that a revised application submitted to the U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) Feb. 26 to form an antitrust-immunized joint venture (JV) will be approved. A previous application by the oneworld carriers to gain antitrust immunity was tentatively rejected in November 2016 by DOT, which cited concerns about harm to competition in the U.S.-Australasia market. American has been reworking the application since and expressed confidence that the new ...
