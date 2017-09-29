DALLAS/FORT WORTH—American Airlines is planning more enhancements to its onboard products as it pursues a strategy of segmenting cabins to offer multiple levels of service at different fares. The Dallas/Fort Worth-based carrier has partnered with bedding company Casper to upgrade the blanket, mattress, pillow, slipper and pajama products it offers to premium passengers on long-haul flights. Across the airline, free in-flight texting be offered in all cabins where Wi-Fi is available. ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "American Enhances Product In Segmented Cabins".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.