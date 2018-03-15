American Airlines, hampered by higher fuel prices, is setting up to have a “slightly off” year, but still expects to generate a profit that falls within its notional target range, CEO Doug Parker told attendees at this week’s JP Morgan Global Aviation and Transportation Conference. Offering what amounted to detailed mid-quarter guidance out of the airline’s C-suite, Parker said that the recent jump in fuel prices will keep the airline from hitting its notional ...
