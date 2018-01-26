Alaska Air Group says its integration of Virgin America should be largely complete by early spring and is expected to deliver $65 million in synergies this year on its way to $200 million in 2019. Speaking to analysts during a Jan. 25 earnings call, Alaska Air Group CEO Brad Tilden noted that the Alaska Airlines merger with Virgin America closed “just 13 months ago” on Dec. 16, 2016. “Today, as expected, we have substantially all of the costs of the combined company in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Alaska: Virgin America Integration Synergy To Save $65 Million In â€˜18".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.