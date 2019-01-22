WASHINGTON—Alaska Airlines has postponed by three weeks its plan to begin service from a new terminal at Paine Field (PAE) north of Seattle, Washington, because FAA employees responsible for approving the service are furloughed by the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. In a Jan. 22 blog posting on its website, the Seattle-based carrier said it is postponing the planned Feb. 11 start of service at PAE to March 4 because of the shutdown. Plans call for Alaska Air Group sister carrier ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Alaska Airlines Postpones Paine Field Services, Cites Shutdown".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.