Qatar Airways Boeing 777 lands in Auckland.
AUCKLAND—Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker is criticizing Air New Zealand for canceling a sales agreement on domestic New Zealand routes, following the launch of Qatar Airways’ first flights to that country. Al Baker was in Auckland to promote the inaugural flight from Doha, Qatar, which landed on Feb. 6. He revealed during a press conference that Air New Zealand withdrew from a domestic special prorate agreement (SPA) that had previously been in place. This is an example of how ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Al Baker Chides Air NZ For Dropping SPA".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.