Spirit Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines have revised their third-quarter guidance in light of a competitive pricing environment and the effects of Hurricane Harvey on Texas.

Southwest revised its guidance mainly due to the “current industry revenue environment,” Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo told investors on Sept. 6 at the Cowen & Co. Global Transportation Conference in Boston. The carrier now estimates its third-quarter revenue per available seat-mile (RASM) to be down 1% to “slightly up,” compared with its previous guidance of an increase of about 1%, Romo said. The pricing and hurricane issues join an already expected effect from Southwest’s recent transition to a new reservation system.

In a Sept. 5 investor update, Spirit Airlines said it has “seen a broadening of aggressive competitive pricing” in its markets. This issue, plus the impact of Harvey, caused the carrier to change its third-quarter unit revenue expectations. The airline now estimates its total RASM in the third quarter will be down 7-8.5%, compared with a previous estimate of a 2-4% slip.

Harvey is responsible for about 100 basis points of that change, Spirit CFO Ted Christie said during a separate panel discussion. The new guidance does not include any potential effects of Hurricane Irma, which is forecast to hit Spirit’s home state of Florida in coming days.

The rest is due to the competitive pricing environment. When the airline held its second-quarter earnings conference call in July, discounting in overlapping markets represented about 20% of its total revenue, Christie said. But this continued to increase throughout the summer.

“The competitive environment began to spread throughout the . . . quarter, and we began to see this kind of broad-base discounting in a wider array of markets, probably representing, at this point, around 50% of our total revenue base,” Christie said. Despite this, the airline now expects lower unit costs, excluding fuel, that stem from improved operational efficiency.

Spirit has two basic strategies it can employ, depending on the pricing environment, Christie said. One path, which it has been pursuing, is to boost yields through the management of revenue and inventory, he explained. The other strategy, which it can use when other airlines are competing on price, is to seek higher load factors with low fares and low costs while reaping the benefit of ancillary revenues.

“So I think over the last nine months or so, as we’ve been intentionally trying to move yield, our load factors have fallen and that’s been part of that experiment,” Christie said. “And so instead we may just pursue Option B, which will drive more load factor and benefit us in that direction. So the point being that the company has alternatives and we intend to pursue them.”

But competitive pricing has not just affected the LCCs this summer. United also expects the fare environment to play a role in dampening third-quarter unit revenues. Specifically, it cites both ultra-LCC prices and what it calls “uncompetitive” pricing for its basic-economy product.

United introduced basic-economy in the first quarter of 2017 in a small portion of its markets, slowly expanding it to the entire network by late May, CFO Andrew Levy said. The other two U.S. legacy carriers—American Airlines and Delta Air Lines—have their own versions. American President Robert Isom said in a separate presentation that it took a “measured” approach to introducing this fare type, rolling it out over the summer to the 48 contiguous states. Meanwhile, Delta has been offering basic-economy for years in certain markets (Aviation Daily, April 5). These fares typically do not include traditional benefits such as seat selection.

“So, we moved quickly to roll out this product, and in many cases we found ourselves to be uncompetitive in terms of the product and the price we were offering,” Levy said. “We saw the buy-up that we expected, but it did not compensate for the loss of market share that we experienced in the near-term, and as a result we’re making some adjustments to basic economy.”

Levy noted that the carrier has been making constant adjustments to the basic-economy product, such as scaling back markets and fare classes where United offers it. However, Levy says the carrier is standing by its basic-economy class despite the third-quarter pressures, and says the airline has been seeing lower fares in several markets where it competes with LCCs. United often has matched fares, and will keep competing “aggressively” in its hubs, Levy said.

“We do believe that competing for price-sensitive customers is important for us, it’s critical to United, and we will compete for that segment of the customer base for markets that are to and from our hubs,” Levy stressed.

American’s Isom also said it is matching ultra-LCC fares, but said it is not initiating them.

United now expects to generate $400 million less in passenger revenue per available seat-mile (PRASM) this quarter, according to the revised guidance. This is mainly due to pricing competition, the hurricane and, to a lesser extent, lower demand in the Pacific market. United’s PRASM is now expected to be down 3-5%, compared with an earlier range of down 1% to up 1%.

Levy said the airline’s expected pre-tax margin for the third quarter has dropped from a previous range of 12.5-14.5% to 8-10%, noting that estimates about Harvey’s impact are still preliminary.

Storm Effects

Harvey’s effects on Houston also played a role in revising the carriers’ revenue estimates, which could be affected further by Hurricane Irma if it hits South Florida as projected on Sept. 10. Several airlines already have started canceling flights there.

Southwest counted about 2,800 storm-related cancellations through Sept. 8. These include services at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport and others in the region, and 35 flights in anticipation of Hurricane Irma as of Sept. 6. The airline restarted operations at Hobby on Sept. 2, and planned to resume a normal schedule on Sept. 7, Romo said.

The carrier expects Harvey to cause a $40-60 million impact on third-quarter revenues, Romo said, including the effects of cancellations and the reduced demand expected throughout the third quarter. It is “too early to assess how quickly demand will rebound” at Hobby, Romo said.

Florida-based Spirit Airlines also felt Harvey’s effects, and late this week was preparing for the potential impacts of Irma. Houston represents about 10% of its total market in terms of arrivals and departures, Christie said during the Cowen conference. The airline is expecting Harvey’s effects to impact third-quarter revenues by about $8.5 million, which includes the ramifications of flight cancellations and reduced travel demand.

Harvey also substantially affected United, which has a hub at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). “It’s the largest operational impact we’ve had in the company’s history,” Levy said.

United started canceling flights in anticipation of the storm on Aug. 25, and had suspended operations at IAH by Aug. 27, Levyreported. The carrier, which typically operates 410 daily services from the airport, resumed operations on Aug. 30 with three flights. It expects to operate its normal schedule by Sept. 8. Levy predicts the demand impact on Houston will not be permanent but like Romo, he does not have an estimate for when a normal schedule will resume. For connecting traffic, it is “business as usual,” he added.

In addition to the overall revenue challenges, the storm was responsible for worsening United’s estimated cost per available seat-mile for the third quarter, excluding fuel. It now expects this metric to be up 2.5-3.5%, compared with a previous estimate of 2-3%.