Airline industry groups are urging the Malaysian government not to adopt proposals to charge passengers to cover the cost of advance security screening. Malaysia is planning to introduce a new border-management program called advance passenger information (API), which would enable passport details to be transmitted electronically before flights land or depart. While many countries have such a system, airlines are opposed to funding it through passenger fees. The IATA and the Association of ...
