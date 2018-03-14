Continued strong demand for dedicated cargo services and a shrinking inventory of viable used widebody freighters led Atlas Air Worldwide (AAW) to add six second-hand Boeing 747-400 freighters to its fleet. "We have identified a number of aircraft and leased them in," AAW CEO William Flynn said on a recent earnings call. "We think that was a prudent thing to do, as we think about growing demand over the next couple of years and our ability to service that." Two of the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airline Fleet Analysis: Atlas Air Worldwide Adds Six 747-400Fs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.