ATR 42-600.
ATR is ready to offer short takeoff and landing (STOL) capabilities for the ATR 42. What CEO Christian Scherer describes as “a substantial piece of work” will allow the aircraft to land on and take off from runways as short as 800 m (2,625 ft.). The most important change to the aircraft would be a larger rudder to allow for more authority in a one-engine-out scenario, and consequently more powerful hydraulics. The package will only be offered if customers show a significant ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airframer Offers STOL Version Of ATR 42".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.