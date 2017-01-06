LOS ANGELES—Despite the boost of late-year contracts for more than 200 aircraft—which allowed Boeing to post a respectable 668 net orders for 2016—the company’s yearend tally revealed the deepening slowdown in the widebody aircraft market. Although the 737 once again dominated the order chart, with 550 for the year, the continuing weakness in the widebody aircraft sector remains a concern with net orders for a mere 118 new twin-aisle jets accumulated in 2016 compared ...