WASHINGTON—A pilot in an Air Canada A320 that apparently lined up on a taxiway rather than a runway when landing at San Francisco International Airport on July 7 was apparently confused by the view through the windscreen. The incident occurred close to midnight in good weather. “Tower [I’d] just like to confirm … lights on the runway there. Are we cleared to land?” the pilot radioed to controllers when on short final, questioning whether there was traffic on ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "â€˜That Aircraft Flew Directly Over Us!â€™".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.