The European Space Agency (ESA) has selected Airbus as prime contractor to develop the next iteration of the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS). EGNOS V3 will be the first satellite-based augmentation system using both U.S. GPS and European Galileo satellite constellations for improved accuracy and reliability. Planned for entry into service in 2025, EGNOS V3 will provide improved safety-of-life services over Europe for aviation users and new applications for ...
