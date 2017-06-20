PARIS—Latin American LCC group Viva Air has signed a deal to buy 50 new Airbus A320-family aircraft to help fuel its expansion in the region, William Shaw, CEO and founder of VivaColombia, said at the Paris Air Show here. The airline group will receive 15 A320ceos starting from May 2018, with 35 A320neos to follow from 2020, Shaw said. “We’re looking to expand the international presence of both VivaColombia and Viva Air Peru as well as possibly starting a third Viva ...
