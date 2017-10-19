Airbus' A330-900 makes its first flight.
TOULOUSE—Airbus is launching higher maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) versions of both A330neo variants, following the A330-900’s first flight on Oct. 19. The aircraft is currently capable of a MTOW of 242 tons, the same as the highest-weight versions of the classic A330-300 and -200. The smaller A330-800 also features the same weight. According to Airbus Commercial Aircraft President Fabrice Bregier, the weight increase will lead to 700 nm in additional range compared to the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Airbus Launches Higher-MTOW A330 Variants".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.