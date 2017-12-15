FRANKFURT - Airbus Group is facing the most fundamental leadership change in company history with the departures of its top three executives Tom Enders, Fabrice Bregier and John Leahy. Enders, 59, told the company’s board of directors during its regular meeting on Dec. 14 that he will not seek an extension of his mandate, which terminates in March 2019. Bregier, 56, will leave his position as president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft in February 2018, even though he indicated ...
