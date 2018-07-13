Airbus and Boeing both saw significant new aircraft order placements in June, representing approximately $44 billion in combined new business based on list prices. The rival manufacturers delivered nearly the same number of new aircraft to their respective commercial airline and lessor customers, at about 80 aircraft each. For Airbus, June’s orders quadrupled its May bookings, as 100 new aircraft were ordered from four airlines and three unidentified customers, valued at about $20.6 ...
