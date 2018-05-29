Latvian national carrier airBaltic placed a follow-on order for up to 60 Bombardier CS300s, citing its new business plan “Destination 2025.” The airline announced a firm commitment for 30 additional aircraft plus options and purchase rights for a further 30. Deliveries from the order are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to Bombardier. AirBaltic was the launch operator of the CS300. The airline has taken eight aircraft so far and expects 12 more to be ...
