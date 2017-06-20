PARIS—AirAsia X will not cancel its order for 10 Airbus A350-900s, despite its recent decision to forgo true long-haul flying to focus on sectors of up to about eight hours. “The A350s are not due until 2021 anyway,” CEO Tony Fernandes told Aviation Daily on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show here. “We will see how the market evolves.” In addition to the A350s, AirAsia X has 66 A330-900s on firm order. It currently operates 30 A330-300s.Fernandes said that ...
