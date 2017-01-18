The AirAsia LCC group will ramp up its fleet growth this year, with many of its new additions consisting of Airbus A320neos for its Malaysian and Thai operations. AirAsia expects to receive 32 aircraft in 2017. This includes 11 A320neos and six A320ceos delivered from Airbus, and 15 aircraft from third-party lessors that will go to its affiliate carriers, an airline spokesman told Aviation Daily. The group began taking delivery of A320neos in September, and now has five of the type. Three ...