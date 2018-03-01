AirAsia Berhad has announced a deal to sell its Malaysia-based aircraft leasing unit Asia Aviation Capital Ltd. (AAC) to aircraft investor BBAM for $1.18 billion. The AAC portfolio of 84 aircraft and 14 engines will be acquired by BBAM-managed entities FLY Leasing Ltd., Incline B Aviation Ltd. Partnership, and Nomura Babcock and Brown. Of the total, 79 aircraft and 14 engines will be leased back to the AirAsia group. AirAsia established AAC in 2014, and has mainly used the unit to lease ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AirAsia Reveals Buyer For Aircraft Leasing Unit".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.