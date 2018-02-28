AirAsia Group intends to launch its latest franchises in China and Vietnam later this year, as its current overseas affiliates demonstrate stronger financial performance. AirAsia has already taken steps to establish joint venture frameworks in China and Vietnam, and during its latest earnings presentation the group said it wants the new carriers to begin operating in the second half of 2018 “after obtaining the necessary approvals.” Group CEO Tony Fernandes stressed that one of ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AirAsia Plans New Carriers As Affiliate Results Improve".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.