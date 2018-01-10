The AirAsia group is planning to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for shares in its Indian joint venture, part of the parent group’s efforts to seek new investors and monetize its holdings in various units. Group CEO Tony Fernandes said via social media that AirAsia India is “not far … from a potential IPO.” He said AirAsia “will be seeking approval at the next AirAsia India board [meeting] to pick a banker to start [the] preliminary process.” ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "AirAsia Plans Indian Franchise IPO".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.