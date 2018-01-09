AirAsia achieved its goal of adding 22 more aircraft to its fleet by Dec. 31, as the multinational LCC group ramps up its growth. Group CEO Tony Fernandes outlined the fleet expansion targets in August and November. An AirAsia spokeswoman told Aviation Daily that the goal of a year-on-year net increase of 22 aircraft for 2017 was met, boosting the group’s fleet of Airbus narrowbodies to 196. The group includes the core Malaysia operation, as well as joint ventures and affiliates in ...
