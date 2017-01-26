The AirAsia Group has kept its fleet growth relatively flat over the past year, with its Thai affiliate the only one to expand aircraft numbers significantly. The group has been maintaining a low growth rate in recent years while it strengthened its financial performance. That approach is changing somewhat this year, as the carrier looks to add 32 Airbus A320-family aircraft (Aviation Daily, Jan. 18). Overall, AirAsia and its affiliates finished the fourth quarter of 2016 with 172 A320s. ...