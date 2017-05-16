Air Zimbabwe Airbus A319.
The European Commission (EC) has added four airlines to the EU Air Safety List, including Air Zimbabwe, but at the same time lifted an earlier ban on all carriers from Benin and Mozambique. In the May 16 update, all airlines certified in Benin and Mozambique were cleared from the list following safety-oversight improvements. “Their reforms have paid off. This is also a signal to the 16 countries that remain on the list. It shows that work and cooperation pays off. The Commission and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air Zimbabwe Among Carriers Added To EU Blacklist".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.