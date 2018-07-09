Air traffic and en-route delays both increased last year in Europe, according to an annual review of air traffic management (ATM) performance. The number of controlled flights in the Eurocontrol area of responsibility increased for a fourth straight year to 10.6 million in 2017, the highest level on record, the agency said July 9. The number of flights represents a 4.3% increase over the previous year, the independent Eurocontrol Performance Review Commission found. Air traffic peaked on ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air Traffic, Delays Rise In Europe".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.