Air New Zealand has outlined plans to grow capacity in its domestic and international networks in the current fiscal year, predominantly by adding frequency to existing routes. The carrier plans to increase capacity by 4-6% in the fiscal year through June 30, 2018, CEO Christopher Luxon said during an analyst call. This is slightly higher than the estimate of 3-4% growth that the airline issued in June. By comparison, capacity was up by 6.3% in fiscal 2016-17. The rise in capacity guidance ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air New Zealand Boosts Capacity In Key Markets".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.