FRANKFURT—Air France has given its pilots more details about the launch of its internal lower-cost project, Boost. The new airline will be fully owned by Air France, and its aircraft will be flown by Air France pilots. The new carrier’s fleet will consist of no more than 10 long-haul aircraft and 18 narrowbodies. Air France also said on May 2 that contributions to lowering the costs at Boost will be shared by all pilots, without elaborating. In addition, Air France ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air France Gives Pilots Details Of New Airline Plans".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.