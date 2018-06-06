Air China resumed its Beijing-Pyongyang route June 6, eight months after the Beijing-based carrier suspended the service. The carrier operates the only service on the route, flying Boeing 737NGs three times per week between the two cities. Air China launched the route in 2008, but suspended the service in April 2017 due to what it called an “unsatisfactory booking situation." A month later, the route was back, only to be stopped again in late November. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air China Resumes Beijing-Pyongyang Route".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.