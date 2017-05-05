Air Canada incurred a 2017 first-quarter net loss of 37 million Canadian dollars ($27 million), reversed from a net profit of C$101 million in the 2016 March quarter, as rising fuel costs hit the bottom line. Air Canada executives pointed to record first-quarter revenue of C$3.6 billion, up 9% year-over-year (YOY), and the fact that the airline continues to grow aggressively, which they believe will pay off in the long term. “This year represents the third year of planned significant ...
