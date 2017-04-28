FRANKFURT—Air Berlin is on the lookout for “new partnerships and cooperations” as the airline tries to speed up its restructuring process. The airline, 29.2% owned by Etihad Airways, will be seeking these partnerships “in the coming weeks and months,” according to new CEO Thomas Winkelmann. While he did not specify the exact form they could take, partnership in the context of the ongoing Air Berlin crisis almost certainly can be translated into equity ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Air Berlin Seeks ‘New Partnerships’ In Turnaround Bid".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.