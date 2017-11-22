Aerolineas Argentinas Boeing 737
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina—Aerolineas Argentinas expects to operate without subsidies in 2019, the airline said during the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) Airline Leaders Forum here. The airline’s subsidies are gradually decreasing year by year. Prior to 2016, it required an average of $678 million annually over a 12-year period, a spokesperson noted. But in 2017, the carrier was able to cut subsidies to $320 million, and will receive $170 million from ...
