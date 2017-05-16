PARIS–Ahead of a meeting between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the European Commission (EC) on May 17, European airports have warned that an extension of the U.S. electronics ban to their facilities would have “highly disruptive and far-reaching consequences.”

Since March, in response to the threat of terrorism, the U.S. has required passengers on flights originating in 10 Middle Eastern airports in eight predominantly Muslim countries to place laptops, tablets, e-readers and cameras in checked-in baggage. The U.S. is expected to announce similar measures for flights from Europe.

European officials have called for cooperation on the issue and invited their U.S. counterparts to Brussels to discuss the situation.

“If the ban was to go ahead, it would hit the continent’s busiest airports hardest, where a significant portion of U.S.-bound flights would need to be cancelled at short notice,” said Olivier Jankovec, director-general of Airports Council International (ACI) Europe. “For the flights that could still operate there would be delays, which would compromise onward connections in the U.S.”

ACI Europe said 59 airports in the European Common Aviation Area have direct services to the U.S., with a total of 3,684 weekly flights. The five airports with the largest number of U.S. weekly flights according to ACI Europe are:

London Heathrow

Paris Charles de Gaulle (353).

Frankfurt (291).

Amsterdam Schiphol (242).

Dublin (179).

These airports account for nearly 50% of the weekly flights to the U.S. Between 60–90% of European passengers are estimated to carry personal electronic devices (PED), based on a sample of European airports, the association said.

“Given the volumes involved, extending the current U.S. ban to European airports would result in significant disruption, with implications on various aspects of airport and airline operations,” ACI Europe said, adding that ad hoc screening checks at the gate—and loading PEDs into aircraft cargo holds—would require extra security staff. “Appropriate staff are not readily available and would need to be trained,” ACI Europe said. “New staff would need to first obtain security clearance from the competent national authorities–a process that usually takes several weeks.”

Affected airports would also need to try to group U.S.-bound flights within common gate areas, the association said. “In addition to the extended boarding processing times involved by the extra screening, this would generate inefficiencies in infrastructure capacity utilization, with potential spillover effects on other flights,” ACI Europe said.

The association warned that this would have longer-term consequences on transatlantic air travel. It called for the U.S. and the EU to share information; to jointly review the threat which led to the initial U.S. ban; and to “carefully consider” whether any additional security measures are needed for U.S.-bound flights departing from European airports.

“Should any such measures be considered, these should be purely risk-based—which means that they need to be credible, proportionate and effective to address whatever threat they are supposed to address,” ACI Europe said.