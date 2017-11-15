LYON, France—New uses for the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) could emerge when the service is connected to new broadband communications paths, SITAOnAir says.

SITAOnAir and Rockwell Collins are the only companies that provide the 40-year-old service, which allows pilots to send short messages to an airline’s operations center via VHF radio. Now, SITAOnAir is testing integration with 21st century satellite and terrestrial systems. From space, Inmarsat’s

SwiftBroadband-Safety will give bandwidth to the cockpit through a dedicated link, says Paul Gibson, SITAOnAir’s portfolio director for Aircom. SITAOnAir also claims it will link ACARS with 3-G and 4-G cellular service for the first time, thanks to a partnership with Teledyne Controls.

In the past, the industry has shown creativity with a text-based protocol, Gibson notes. As new aircraft use more sensors, an enhanced ACARS will be able to transmit more data to the ground.

SITAOnAir plans to offer graphical weather updates on an iPad application for pilots. This will close the gap with passenger connectivity. In some cases, travelers are reading the latest weather updates through onboard Wi-Fi while the crew relies on information gathered before takeoff. Onboard cabin Wi-Fi, however, does not have the level of reliability required for flight safety.

An evolving ACARS will be the backbone of the connected aircraft age, SITAOnAir says. “VHF ACARS will not be replaced, at least as a backup,” Gibson adds. He emphasizes that SITAOnAir’s solutions provide the pilot with a single interface.