For several decades, cabin windows have been made from stretched acrylic, a type of plastic. They consist of two panes--an outer one built to withstand four times maximum cabin pressure, and an inner, redundant pane that will perform the same job if the outer one fails--plus a scratch pane nearest the passenger. Acrylic is much lighter than the glass employed in cockpit windshields, and unlike the polycarbonate used in some military canopies, it can be polished to restore clarity. ...