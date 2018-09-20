Losing no time since launching a holding company two weeks ago as a vehicle for future expansion, VistaJet’s founder Thomas Flohr has engineered the acquisition of XOJet, the leading on demand private aviation platform in North America with a fleet of 43 owned and branded super-mid-size business jets. XOJet will be run independently as a sister company to Austrian-based VistaJet, which is Bombardier’s single largest customer with its owned fleet of 72 Challenger and Global ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "VistaJet Group Buys XOJet, Will Boost U.S. Growth".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.