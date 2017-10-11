Signature has opened new facilities at Cleveland Burke Lakefront (BKL), Gerald R. Ford International (GRR) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Boeing Field (BFI) in Seattle, which boasts a new $11.5 million facility. GRR in Michigan is shown here.

LAS VEGAS—Signature Flight Support, the world’s largest fixed-base operator (FBO) network, with more than 200 locations, is nearly finished integrating Landmark Aviation into the family.

As if that weren’t enough, plans are to continue its growth-through-acquisition strategy.

“We’ve worked hard over the last several months on our commercial programs to ensure that our customers benefit from our entire [integrated] network,” President and CEO Maria Sastre said at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition, held here Oct. 10-12.. “This was the last step of the full integration, making sure that all of our commercial programs were balanced in a way that our customers could benefit from the new network’s size and scale.”

Sastre said the company is investing significant sums training new employees and those moving from Landmark to Signature. In addition, Signature spent nearly $60 million in upgrading infrastructure in the new and existing locations.

“We’ve also opened three new sites this year,” said Sastre.

Signature opened new facilities at Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport (BKL); Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Boeing Field King County International Airport (BFI) in Seattle, Washington.

In Seattle, Signature razed the old facility and hangar as part of the airport’s redevelopment process. Signature’s new $11.5 million facility consists of a 6,250-ft2. executive terminal with energy-efficient LED technology for lighting and high-efficiency climate control. Signature collaborated with Boeing Field King County Airport, the King County Water and Land Resources Department, and the King County Department of Permitting and Environmental Review to establish an experimental system for storm-water management as part of the new development.

In a recent interview, Sastre gave her views on a few topics of interest to Signature and the industry at large.

On the hurricane-related spike in fuel costs: “From a macro standpoint, this was an interim disruption in the capacity of the system, in Texas primarily. But there are other variables that come into play that could effect fuel pricing. We are carefully monitoring the situation. I was amazed at the rate in which the fuel supply came back online in Florida” following Hurricane Irma, Sastre said, referring specifically to the ports of Everglades, Tampa Bay and Jacksonville. Signature has 14 fuel suppliers in its network.

Privatization of the air traffic control system: “I think the entire GA industry should be concerned. We see this for what it is: an attempt by airlines to control and monopolize access. We don’t see a positive outcome for GA.” There is an ongoing lobbying effort by NBAA and GAMA to reach a compromise with the U.S. Congress on ATC privatization, Sastre said. But those proposed interim and long-term solutions, to make the ATC system more efficient and growth-friendly without having to privatize the entire system, aren’t moving. Making matters worse is the FAA

Signature plans to make a few major announcements here that are “industry leading and innovative for Signature,” said Sastre. “They are not traditional in our space, but certainly important in terms of how we move forward as an organization.”