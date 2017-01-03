TAG Farnborough Maintenance Service (TFMS) in Farnborough, England, has teamed with Zodiac VIP Business Aircraft Interiors (ZBAI) to provide improved interior capabilities, ranging from discreet cabinet refurbishment to minor interior modifications. "Developing our repair capabilities on aircraft cabin interiors is a logical addition to our already extensive suite of support services," said Cyrille Pillet, vice president of maintenance operations for TAG Aviation Europe. TAG has ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must be a paid subscriber to access "TAG, Zodiac Team To Expand Interior Services".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.