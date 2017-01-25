WICHITA—Figeac Aero has been awarded the largest contract in its company’s history by Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems. Under the eight-year contract, Figeac Aero will build primary parts and subassemblies for Airbus A350 and Boeing 737, 747-8, 767 and 777 aircraft. Figeac Aero will provide Spirit with small-, medium- and large-size aluminum and titanium mechanical components and subassemblies. Figeac Aero did not release the value of the contract, which it calls ...
